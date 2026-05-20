New online content includes school-life basics, math vocabulary for lower elementary students

The Ministry of Education said Wednesday it would add 130 new online Korean-language lessons for students from migrant backgrounds, as part of efforts to help them adapt to school life and better follow classroom instruction.

The new content will be added to “Korean for Everyone,” an online platform that provides AI-based Korean proficiency diagnosis, personalized learning management and study materials tailored to students’ proficiency levels.

The platform currently offers 1,820 lessons covering conversational Korean, grammar and vocabulary. It also offers an AI-powered tutor that supports interactive listening, speaking, reading and writing practice based on topics from Korean-language textbooks.

The ministry said the new content was developed in response to growing demand from schools, as the number of students from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds continues to rise.

The 130 new lessons consist of a 50-lesson preparatory course for elementary school students and an 80-lesson course focused on math vocabulary for first- and second-grade elementary school students.

The preparatory course is designed for elementary students with low Korean proficiency who are entering Korean schools for the first time. It begins with Hangul reading practice before moving on to basic expressions needed in school life, including greetings, school facilities, classroom objects and school rules.

The math vocabulary course helps young students understand commonly used math terms through illustrations and animations.

A total of 17 elementary school teachers and Korean-language education experts took part in developing the curriculum.

The ministry said the lessons also provide text and audio support in 10 languages to help students unfamiliar with Korean understand learning goals and key expressions.