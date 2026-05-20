Chaewon of Le Sserafim will take time off due to health reasons, her agency Source Music said Wednesday.

She has been treated for pain in her neck recently and will focus on recovery for the time being, missing out a series of group activities including a live showcase and television music chart shows to promote the group’s second full album, “Pureflow pt. 1.”

Fans have been worrying about her having witnessed the idol seemingly in pain while performing “Celebration” from the upcoming album.

The five-member act is set to bring out the LP on May 22 but will carry on as a quartet until Chaewon's return.

In the meantime, the group released a teaser video for “Boompala” on Wednesday, the main track from the second LP.