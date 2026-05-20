The son of Isak Andic, founder of fashion group Mango, was named by a judge in Barcelona on Tuesday as a suspect in an investigation into his father's death in a 2024 cliff-top fall.
Jonathan Andic, 45, was arrested by police in Catalonia before appearing in court, where the judge set bail of 1 million euros ($1.16 million) and required him to hand over his passport and barred him from leaving the region.
The judge said in a statement after the court hearing that the case was being investigated as a homicide.
"There is no legitimate evidence against him, nor will any be found," the Andic family said in a statement, adding that he was innocent. A lawyer for Jonathan Andic was not immediately available for comment.
Mango's vice-chairperson arrived at court in handcuffs after earlier questioning at a police station. He wore a dark jacket and polo shirt and walked with his head bowed.
Isak Andic died after falling more than 100 meters from a cliff while hiking with his son near Barcelona in December 2024. His death was treated as an accident, but police later said it was being investigated as a possible homicide.
The family spokesperson earlier confirmed Jonathan Andic was being questioned, but declined to provide details. The judge said he was required to report to the court once a week.
The spokesperson said Jonathan Andic would continue to cooperate with authorities and called for the principle of the presumption of innocence to be respected. A court said last year the investigation was not directed at any individual.
Isak Andic, who was born in Istanbul, moved to Catalonia in the northeast of Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984.
He built it into a global group seen as a rival to Zara.
At the time of his death, he was non-executive chairman of Mango with a net worth of $4.5 billion according to Forbes.
The unlisted Barcelona-based company reported sales of 3.8 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in 2025.
Jonathan Andic and his two sisters jointly own 95 percent of Mango, with 5 percent owned by Toni Ruiz, its CEO since 2020.
Ruiz became chairman of the board, replacing Isak Andic in January 2025 after his death. Jonathan Andic, who previously worked in Mango's retail operations, was named vice chairman.
Mango declined to comment on the arrest. (Reuters)