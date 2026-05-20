The son of Isak Andic, founder of fashion group Mango, was named by a judge in Barcelona on Tuesday as a suspect in an ‌investigation into his father's death in a 2024 cliff-top fall.

Jonathan Andic, 45, was arrested by police in Catalonia before appearing in court, where the judge set bail of 1 million euros ($1.16 million) and required him to hand over his passport and ⁠barred him from leaving the region.

The judge said in a statement after the court hearing that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

"There is no legitimate evidence against him, nor will any be found," the ⁠Andic family said in a statement, adding that he was innocent. A lawyer for Jonathan Andic was not immediately available for comment.

Mango's vice-chairperson arrived at court in handcuffs after earlier questioning ​at a police station. He wore a dark jacket and polo shirt and walked with ‌his head bowed.

Isak Andic died after falling more than 100 meters from a cliff while hiking ‌with his son near ‌Barcelona in December 2024. His death was treated as an accident, but police ‌later said it was being investigated as a possible ​homicide.

The family spokesperson earlier confirmed Jonathan Andic was being questioned, but declined to provide details. The judge said he was ⁠required to report to the court once a week.

The spokesperson said Jonathan Andic would continue to cooperate with authorities and called for the principle of the presumption of innocence to be respected. A court said last year the investigation ⁠was not directed ​at any individual.

Isak Andic, who ⁠was born in Istanbul, moved to Catalonia in the northeast of Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984.

He ​built it into a global group seen as a rival to Zara.

At the time of his death, he was non-executive chairman of Mango with a net worth of $4.5 billion according to ⁠Forbes.

The unlisted Barcelona-based company reported sales of 3.8 billion euros ($4.4 ⁠billion) in 2025.

Jonathan ⁠Andic and ‌his two sisters jointly own 95 percent of Mango, with 5 percent owned by Toni Ruiz, its CEO since 2020.

Ruiz became chairman of the board, replacing Isak Andic in January 2025 after his death. Jonathan Andic, who previously worked ​in Mango's retail operations, was named vice chairman.

Mango declined to comment on the arrest. (Reuters)