The unification ministry on Tuesday pushed back against criticism that its newly published white paper violates the Constitution, clarifying the controversial "two-state" language falls under broader peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry characterized the "two-state" language as an "implementation strategy" to achieve the current administration's policy of peaceful coexistence with North Korea.

"(It) is an implementation strategy to achieve the goal of the policy of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula -- institutionalization of peaceful coexistence between South and North Korea," the ministry said in a statement.

It underscored its responsibilities of devising such strategies as the main government branch in charge of the peaceful coexistence policy.

The statement came hours after a ministry official told reporters the two-state concept had been shared by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on previous occasions. The official, however, said the concept was not representative of the policy vision of the entire government but rather of that of the ministry.

In the statement, the ministry explained that the concept does not mean legal recognition of North Korea as a state, but rather respecting the North's system and sovereignty, while recognizing its de facto statehood.

"The peaceful two-state (concept) refers to the two states that have simultaneously joined the United Nations under international law, and the two states under a Korean commonwealth of the National Community Unification Formula," it said. "It does not mean recognizing North Korea as a legal state."

The National Community Unification Formula is a unification vision unveiled by South Korea in 1994. The three-stage vision calls for the pursuit of reconciliation and cooperation, the creation of a Korean commonwealth and the completion of a unified country.

The paper, released Monday, outlines the Lee Jae Myung government's North Korea policy around three key principles: Seoul respects North Korea's system, does not pursue unification by absorption and will not engage in hostile activities.

It says Seoul seeks peaceful coexistence with North Korea, while still aiming for eventual unification, "given the reality that South and North Korea effectively exist as two states."

The paper also called for transforming Pyongyang's "hostile two-state policy" into a "peaceful two-state" relationship seeking unification, a wording that drew criticism from some who argued it risks legitimizing North Korea as a separate sovereign state in violation of the Constitution.

Article 3 of the Constitution stipulates that the territory of the Republic of Korea consists of the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands.

On criticism that such a sensitive issue lacked sufficient public debate before being included in the paper, the official said the ministry would continue to seek a wide range of opinions going forward. (Yonhap)