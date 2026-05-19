Uber has become the largest shareholder in the parent company of Woowa Brothers, operator of the South Korean food delivery app Baemin, after acquiring an additional stake.

Germany-based Delivery Hero said Monday that Uber had acquired additional shares, raising its holding from around 7 percent to 19.5 percent of issued capital, as well as options to obtain an additional 5.6 percent stake.

“Delivery Hero welcomes Uber’s additional investment as a further endorsement of its platform and Everyday App strategy,” the company said in a statement.

Based in Berlin, Delivery Hero runs food delivery and commerce operations in 65 countries across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company acquired an 87 percent stake in Woowa Brothers for about $4 billion in 2019.

Uber is unlikely to increase its stake in Delivery Hero to 30 percent or more, according to media reports citing Delivery Hero’s regulatory filing.

The additional investment from Uber comes amid local media reports Tuesday that Uber plans to form a consortium with South Korean internet giant Naver to take control of Baemin.

The report said Uber and Naver are to form a consortium with an 80-20 ownership split, and is said to have offered 8 trillion won to acquire Delivery Hero’s entire stake in Woowa Brothers.

Amid the speculation, Naver said in a regulatory filing that “nothing has been specifically decided at this time.”

But the company noted that it is “exploring various options to strengthen business competitiveness.”