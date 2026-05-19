Uzbek government officials visited Hoseo University on Tuesday to tour the university’s semiconductor packaging lab and participate in a seminar on semiconductor industry-academia cooperation.

The visit was organized under the Young Leaders Governance Program, an ongoing Korea-Uzbekistan exchange program focused on industrial cooperation and talent development. It marked the delegation’s second visit to the university, following a visit in May last year.

The delegation consisted of young Uzbek public officials aged 24 to 35, selected from 17 government ministries and local authorities. Participants included officials handling digital transformation, artificial intelligence, industrial complexes, urban administration and youth policy.

Nematkhon Yakhyokhanovich, dean of the Uzbekistan Academy of Public Administration, and Dilshodbek Abduvakhob Ugli, an official from the Human Resources Development Agency, also accompanied the delegation.

The Young Leaders Governance Program is a government-led initiative designed to introduce Uzbekistan’s future public-sector leaders to South Korea’s industrial policy, advanced technology-led growth model, digital administration and innovation governance systems.

During the visit, the delegation toured Hoseo University’s semiconductor packaging lab, where they observed the university’s semiconductor manufacturing and packaging systems.

Seminar discussions focused on semiconductor workforce training and industrial cooperation strategies.

“Since the first exchange last year, cooperation between Korea and Uzbekistan has continued through local training programs organized by the Uzbek government and this year’s return visit,” said Kwon Young-il, dean of Hoseo University’s Graduate School of Management of Technology.

“We expect this partnership to help Hoseo University grow into a global brand in management of technology education and a key hub for open global industry-academia cooperation,” Kwon added.

Hoseo partnered with Soongsil University last year to operate semiconductor industry development training programs in Uzbekistan for policymakers and government officials.

Hoseo faculty members also took part in drafting a preliminary “Uzbekistan Semiconductor Development Roadmap.”