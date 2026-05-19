A second South Korean activist was detained by the Israeli military while sailing toward the Gaza Strip on Monday, months after another Korean activist was detained during a similar voyage in October, a human rights group said.

The activist, 34-year-old Kim Dong-hyeon, was aboard a vessel named Kyriakos X along with seven other international activists. It is believed that he is being on an Israeli naval vessel after the boat was intercepted overnight, according to the Korean Flotilla for a Free Palestine.

The group said 17 vessels from a global aid flotilla consisting of dozens of boats were intercepted that day. It condemned Israeli authorities for seizing the vessels in international waters and detaining the activists on board.

Kim had joined the voyage as part of an international campaign aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to the blockaded territory. After he announced his plans to participate, the South Korean government suspended his passport on April 4.

The move drew protests from human rights organizations, though authorities were unable to prevent his departure because he was already outside the country at the time.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs banned travel to the Gaza Strip in 2023 as the war in the region intensified. Under the Passport Act, unauthorized travel by a South Korean national to the area can result in up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,800).

Kim Ah-hyun, a South Korean activist previously detained by the Israeli military during a similar voyage in October, and Korean American activist Jonathan Seungjoon Lee were also aboard another vessel in the flotilla and were reportedly at high risk of interception.

“The South Korean government must immediately take action to secure the release of the activists detained by Israel,” the KFFP said.