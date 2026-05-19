Applications are open for the fifth Korean-Chinese bilingual speech contest, which invites youths from elementary through high school across Korea to speak under the theme “My Dream.”

Participants are asked to deliver speeches in both Korean and Chinese, sharing stories about the dreams they hope to achieve, the experiences that inspired them, or the efforts they are making toward their goals.

Organizers say the event aims to create a space where migrant youths and Korean youths can grow together while sharing hopeful messages about the future. Unlike many presentation-style competitions, the final round will focus purely on speaking ability and communication skills, with no PowerPoint slides or video materials allowed.

Finalists will compete in Seoul on July 11, with winners receiving cash prizes of up to 400,000 won ($266), depending on age division. Applications must include a written speech and a video recording in both Korean and Chinese.

Quick Info

Eligibility:

-Elementary division: Students enrolled in elementary school or born between 2014 and 2019

-Middle/high school division: Students enrolled in middle or high school or born between 2008 and 2013