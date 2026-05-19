South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are set to hold their third summit Tuesday in Lee's hometown of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

Takaichi’s two-day visit, beginning Tuesday, comes four months after Lee traveled to Nara Prefecture, the Japanese prime minister’s hometown, in a deeply symbolic gesture of personal diplomacy between the neighboring leaders at a moment of growing regional uncertainty.

With Takaichi now visiting Andong, Korea and Japan will for the first time realize a reciprocal exchange of hometown visits between sitting leaders — an unusually personal dimension to a relationship long overshadowed by historical disputes stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

The summit comes as South Korea and Japan confront mounting concerns over energy security and supply chain vulnerabilities following conflict in the Middle East and growing uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Both countries face deepening energy security challenges because of their heavy reliance on Middle East-produced crude oil and related products, following the outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran on Feb. 28.

Lee and Takaichi are also likely to discuss other economic security issues, including building resilient supply chains for critical minerals.

Cheong Wa Dae said the summit will include "broad discussions on the future direction of Korea-Japan relations and seek to strengthen substantive cooperation across various areas directly tied to people’s livelihoods, including the economy, society and public protection."

The two leaders are expected to "discuss regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East," Cheong Wa Dae added.

Japanese media reports suggest energy security could emerge as one of the summit’s most tangible outcomes.

According to the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, Seoul and Tokyo are coordinating announcements on bilateral energy security cooperation to coincide with the summit. The two governments are expected to include plans for public-private dialogue mechanisms to enable mutual emergency sharing of crude oil and petroleum products, the newspaper reported.

The two sides are expected to launch a new “industrial and trade policy dialogue” between South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, according to the newspaper.

The Nikkei also reported that Lee and Takaichi are expected to agree on a cooperative framework for joint crude oil stockpiling and for coordination in procurement. The framework would be based upon the “POWERR Asia” initiative — short for Partnership On Wide Energy and Resources Resilience — that Takaichi unveiled for Southeast Asian nations at the virtual Asia Zero Emission Community Plus summit in April.

At that meeting, Takaichi proposed cooperation with Southeast Asian countries to build and jointly use petroleum storage tanks, securing critical minerals and diversifying energy sources. Takaichi also expressed Japan’s intention to provide $10 billion in financial support, including loans and credit assistance through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, to help Asian countries procure crude oil and petroleum products.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok attended the summit on behalf of Seoul.

Takaichi is scheduled to arrive at Daegu International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, where senior South Korean officials, including Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, will welcome her.

In Andong, Lee is expected to greet Takaichi at the summit venue entrance.

A traditional honor guard consisting of 43 ceremonial guards and a 29-member military band will escort the Japanese leader’s motorcade, and 12 flag bearers will line the entrance — protocol arrangements South Korean officials described as approaching the level accorded to a state visit.

The summit schedule includes a smaller-format meeting, expanded talks, a joint press appearance and an official dinner, as well as separate friendship-oriented events designed to underscore the growing personal rapport between the two leaders.