Group reflects on growth, trust and bond with fans as it returns with refreshing new EP

Itzy returned with its 12th EP “Motto," marking the girl group’s first comeback in six months.

Following the release of its previous EP “Tunnel Vision” in November 2025, Itzy launched its world tour in February this year in Seoul, where a never-before-seen performance of its 2020 side track “That’s a No No” gained explosive popularity online.

“Motto” consists of eight tracks, including the title track and new songs such as “Glitch” and “You And I.” The album also includes solo songs first revealed during the “Tunnel Vision” tour, including “Pocket” by Yeji, “Asylum” by Lia, “Look” by Ryujin, “Undefined” by Chaeryeong and “Tangerine” by Yuna.

The title track features a refreshingly energetic melody, layered with deep reverb and atmospheric synth pads to create a mysterious and multidimensional sound. The song delivers a message about trusting the people who guide and support you while also believing in your own choices.

Ahead of the release, the members shared thoughts on the new album, their recent world tour and the message behind “Motto” through a written Q&A released by JYP Entertainment.

Q. How does it feel to return with a new album six months after “Tunnel Vision?”

Yeji: We prepared this comeback in such a fun and exciting way, so I really want to let fans hear the music and see the performances as soon as possible. I’m also really looking forward to making more good memories with Midzy (fandom name) through this promotion. Yuna also did such an amazing job with her solo debut earlier this year, so I think that gave us even more strength to return as a full Itzy and show an even better side of ourselves.

Lia: There have already been so many exciting things this year, from starting our new world tour to Yuna’s solo debut. So I’m even more excited and happy that Itzy gets to return in such a positive atmosphere.

Yuna: I’m excited because I think we’ll be able to show an even more grown side of Itzy. Through the “Tunnel Vision” concerts and my solo debut in March, I was able to build an even deeper bond with Midzy. I think we were able to express that love really well through “Motto.” I hope everyone who supports Itzy can feel that sincerity.

Q. “That’s a No No” became extremely popular during your world tour. Did that create pressure while preparing for this comeback?

Yeji: I remember how much effort the members put into preparing every little detail for the “Tunnel Vision” tour. So seeing people recognize all that effort made me really happy, thankful and emotional and it became a huge source of motivation for me. With “Motto,” I hope we can continue doing well just like we always have.

Ryujin: Rather than feeling burdened by the expectations people now have for Itzy after “That’s A No No,” I feel more passionate about wanting to exceed those expectations and show an even better performance.

Chaeryeong: We worked really hard on putting together the concert setlist through many meetings, so I was really thankful and happy that it received even more love than we expected. Seeing people enjoy us enjoying ourselves on stage became a huge source of motivation for Itzy to continue working hard and genuinely having fun on stage.

Q. What message does “Motto” aim to convey?

Yeji: Every time I listen to the song, it reminds me of Midzy and the Itzy members. It made me happy because it felt like we finally had a title track that could truly represent the bond between us. Through “Motto,” I really wanted to tell Midzy, who has been with Itzy all this time, how thankful we are — how they’ve become such a huge part of our lives and how Midzy itself became our motto.

Lia: I hope people can feel the strong message of “I choose myself” rather than doubting themselves through repetitive situations in everyday life. I also feel more strongly now that I should continue moving forward while trusting myself and my own motto. The reason I was able to gain that confidence is thanks to Midzy and the members.

Yuna: While preparing for “Motto,” I reflected on the past seven years and realized just how much Midzy had become the lighthouse that helped guide me toward the right choices. Thanks to that support, I think I was able to keep growing without fearing challenges. I want to express my gratitude for that. I also hope this album becomes music that gives courage to everyone who has loved Itzy.

Q. Please introduce the title track “Motto.”

Lia: “Motto” is a song that gives you the courage to move forward fearlessly, just like its lyrics about overcoming nights filled with hesitation and finally meeting clear light without fearing the ending. Its refreshing and emotional atmosphere suits early summer really well, so I hope people listen to it while taking a walk at night and receive positive energy from it.

Q. What does the stage mean to Itzy?

Ryujin: The stage feels both like everyday life and like a major challenge for Itzy. It’s something we’ve done routinely since we were young, but it’s also something that constantly makes us want to do even better. We’re always thinking about how to make audiences enjoy themselves even more, and since the members worked so hard preparing the concerts, I hope it becomes a performance people can genuinely look forward to.

Yuna: The stage feels like the place where Itzy is most confident. It’s where the members complete one another, where all the time we spent practicing can shine, and where we can become one with Midzy.

Q. Your slogan, “Itzy, Midzy, let’s fly!” has become symbolic for the group. How much energy does it give you? And what would you like to say to your fans who have waited for your new release?

Lia: Whenever we shout the slogan together with Midzy, it feels like we gain strength we didn’t even know we had. “Itzy, Midzy, let’s fly!” really feels like a magical slogan. Since Feb. 12 is Itzy’s debut anniversary, I think it gives us about 212 percent extra power.

Ryujin: Of course, our slogan gives us energy, but now it almost feels empty if we don’t say it. It’s become an essential ritual we absolutely have to do before going on stage. Thanks to Midzy, who waited for this album with so much excitement and anticipation, we were able to work hard and prepare well. We poured all of that gratitude into this album, so I hope everyone enjoys it as much as possible.

Chaeryeong: “Itzy, Midzy, let’s fly!” is a motto that makes Itzy feel connected and gives us strength both before and after performances. It’s hard to explain with words just how much energy it gives us. And to Midzy, I’m so happy and grateful that we can finally share “Motto” with you because it’s a song filled with everything we wanted to say to you. I hope that whenever you listen to it, you’ll remember all the beautiful memories we’ve shared together and feel happy.

Yuna: Whenever we shout, “Itzy, Midzy, let’s fly!” we receive more than 212 percent energy. I want to once again tell Midzy, who became the motto behind this comeback, thank you, and I love you.

Yeji: Midzy, I’m really, really happy that we can give you a song like “Motto.” I hope that whenever Midzy listens to it, you’ll think back on all the beautiful memories we’ve shared and feel happy. Thank you always. Itzy, Midzy, let’s fly!

(This interview from a press release issued by JYP Entertainment was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.)