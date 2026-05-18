Girl group recognized alongside GAP's 'Better in Denim' campaign

Katseye took home two trophies at the Webby Awards, Hybe and Geffen Records announced Saturday.

The group won both the official Webby Award and the people's voice award for its collaboration with Gap on the"Better in Denim" campaign in the Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment Video/Film category.

Established in 1996 by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Webby Awards recognize influential achievements across digital culture, including websites, social media, apps, podcasts, advertising, AI and online entertainment.

This year's winners also included global figures such as Bad Bunny, Lionel Messi, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Alex Warren and Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

GAP's "Better in Denim" campaign featuring Katseye, released in August 2025, was widely viewed as a major example of the group's growing global influence. Centered on themes of diversity and individuality, the campaign reportedly generated around 8 billion impressions and more than 400 million views.

GAP CEO Richard Dickson said at a quarterly earnings call in September that year that the campaign showed audiences were not simply watching advertisements but actively participating in the message, describing it as "cultural domination."

Katseye also ranked No. 2 in Google's US Trending Musicians category in "Year in Search 2025" and was included in YouTube's "Global Culture & Trend Report 2025" under Trending Topic US. The group was additionally named TikTok's No. 1 Global Artist of the Year for 2025.

The group has also continued to gain traction on major music charts with songs including “Gnarly,” “Gabriela,” “Internet Girl” and its latest single "Pinky Up."

"Pinky Up" ranked No. 72 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated May 16, extending its run on the chart to four consecutive weeks. The song also placed No. 50 on the latest UK Official Singles Top 100 chart and No. 83 on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart, each for a fifth consecutive week.