Katseye will be embarking on an international tour across Europe and North America on Sept. 1, label Hybe X Geffen announced Wednesday.

The group will visit 27 cities in 10 countries. Beginning in Dublin, the tour stops by seven other cities in Europe before heading over to North America in October.

The upcoming trip will be preceded by the release of the group's third EP on Aug. 14. “Wild” comes over a year after the previous mini album “Beautiful Chaos,” which has spent 41 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. Two songs from the five-track set landed on Billboard’s Hot 100: “Gabriela” peaking at No. 21 and “Gnarly” at No. 82, and charting 28 and 13 weeks, respectively.