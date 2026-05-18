The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday kicked off a campaign offering a 500 won ($0.33) discount to customers who use their own cups.

To receive the discount, customers must use the Seoul Pay mobile app and bring their own cup to a participating coffee shop. The drink price will be reduced by 100 won at checkout, and customers will later receive 400 won in points.

Seoul Pay is a city-backed digital payment system that allows users to spend points like cash.

Participating cafes will cover the 100 won discount, while the city will subsidize the remaining 400 won. Each cafe can also designate its own “tumbler day,” when customers using a personal cup or tumbler can receive a 2,500 won discount fully subsidized by the city.

The campaign will run through the end of the year, though it may end earlier if the budget is exhausted.

The program is part of Seoul’s efforts to reduce the use of disposable cups and promote environmentally friendly business practices. City officials said participating businesses must comply with the Act on the Promotion of Saving and Recycling of Resources.

Seoul officials have been accepting applications from cafes since May 6. Locations of participating cafes are available on Smart Seoul Map.