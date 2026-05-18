Day6 announced details of the final show of its "The Decade" tour via label JYP Entertainment on Monday.

The four-member band will conclude the concert series that celebrates its tenth year with three shows in Seoul on July 3-5.

The quartet kicked off the tour in Gyeonggi Province in August and performed 27 times in 16 cities, including Daegu, Gwangju, Daejeon and Busan in Korea. In June, it will hit the stage in Kobe, Japan.

In between travelling as a team, Wonpil released his EP “Unpiltered” in March and had a three-date solo show in Seoul earlier in May. He also collaborated with Jinyoung of GOT7 for the latter’s second solo EP “Said & Done.”