Members of Zonta International, a global women’s service organization, gathered in Seoul to discuss ways to expand advocacy, education and leadership programs for women and girls.

Zonta International’s District 32, Area 1, a regional network of the global women’s service organization in Korea, held its 2026 conference and general meeting on May 16 at the Grand Mercure Imperial Palace Seoul Gangnam. More than 100 members and guests from clubs in Seoul and other parts of the country attended the event.

The gathering served as a platform for members to review the group’s activities over the past year and discuss future priorities in service and advocacy. The program included an opening ceremony, a special lecture, reports from local clubs, a financial report and a general meeting.

Han Sun-ah, chair of Area 1 and chief executive officer of Urban Garden, said Zonta’s mission has become more important as the world faces political, economic and social uncertainty.

“At a time when the world is facing political, economic and social changes and challenges, Zonta’s values and mission, built on care, solidarity and service, are more important than ever as we work toward a better world for women and girls,” Han said in her opening remarks.

Choi Jin-young, publisher and CEO of Herald Media Group, said in a congratulatory speech that Zonta had served as “a beacon of hope” for women around the world for more than a century.

He said the conference would help strengthen solidarity among members who have supported marginalized communities and sought to set a standard for women’s leadership through professional expertise and service.

Na Hyo-sook, governor of Zonta International District 32, called on members to explore a new vision for expanding the organization’s mission in service, scholarship programs, advocacy for women’s rights and education.

The event also featured remarks from two senior figures in Korea’s Zonta community. Lee Young-ja, 96, a former Area 1 chair and an early member of District 32, and Kim Kyung-oh, Korea’s first female aviator and honorary governor of Zonta Korea, shared their experiences as longtime members, drawing applause from participants.

Founded in the United States in 1919, Zonta International is a global service organization dedicated to advancing the status of women.

It has supported projects for women and girls vulnerable to poverty, violence and early marriage, while also providing education programs to help young women develop as leaders in professional fields.

The organization currently has about 26,000 members in 64 countries.

This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.