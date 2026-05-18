Hot weather with daytime temperatures topping 30 degrees Celsius is expected to continue across the country Monday, with the southeastern city of Daegu forecast to sizzle at 34 degrees.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, South Korea remains under the influence of a high-pressure system, bringing clear skies and strong sunshine nationwide. The intense sunlight is pushing temperatures sharply higher, creating summer-like conditions across the country.

Daytime highs Monday are forecast to range from 26 to 34 degrees. Daegu is expected to be the hottest city at 34 degrees, followed by Gwangju and Ulsan at 32 degrees. Seoul and Daejeon are forecast to hit 30 degrees, while Incheon and Busan are expected to reach 28 degrees.

The KMA said the unseasonably hot weather is likely to ease starting Tuesday as the high-pressure system shifts eastward and clouds begin moving in. Rain forecast for Wednesday is expected to bring temperatures down even further.