The Seoul Metropolitan Government has opened submissions for the 44th Seoul Architecture Awards, inviting both completed works and student ideas.

Aiming to rediscover the city’s own architectural identity, the awards newly implemented the category for student ideas this year, which is open to teams composed of one tutor and one student. Tutors must be university professors or lecturers, while eligible students include those currently enrolled, on leave or who graduated earlier in 2026.

The theme, “Assembling Seoul: Rediscovering Seoul,” highlights architectural works that reflect the city’s local context and everyday urban life while engaging with broader global trends, according to the city government.

The completed works category is open to buildings in Seoul that received occupancy approval between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2025. Remodeling projects are also eligible if the original building received approval before May 2011.

Awards in the completed works division include one grand prize, two excellence awards, four merit awards and approximately three emerging architect awards. The student division will present one grand prize, two excellence awards, four merit awards and three honorable mentions.

Submissions for the completed works division must be delivered in person to Seoul City Hall’s Seosomun building on June 4 and 5, while student submissions will be accepted by email through midnight on June 5.