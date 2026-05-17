A 62-year-old woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder of her common-law husband, with whom she lived for 30 years.

Incheon District Court said Sunday that it had found the defendant guilty of murder, ordering her to wear an ankle monitoring device for 10 years after release. The defendant killed the 71-year-old victim to death by stabbing him 33 times.

The incident occurred at around 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 18, after the defendant and the victim had an argument over not having enough money to pay their mobile phone bills. The couple had quarreled frequently over the victim's drinking problems, and the defendant took issues with her husband drinking and smoking even after receiving surgery for lung cancer last year.

The victim reportedly told the defendant that his financial issues were her fault, took a knife and suggested that they both die. The defendant took the knife and stabbed the victim, getting another knife from the kitchen when the first knife's handle broke.

It was found that the defendant had been fined by the court twice for violence before. She frequently committed violence, and claimed not to remember because of drinking.

The court said it is essential to monitor the defendant's actions after release, considering her criminal records and alcohol use in the past.