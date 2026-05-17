South Korea’s large semiconductor and electronics manufacturers are nearing a symbolic milestone: An average monthly salary of 10 million won ($6,700) per employee, driven by the artificial intelligence-led chip boom and surging performance bonuses.

According to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service released Sunday, the average monthly wage for regular employees at large businesses with 300 or more workers in the “electronic components, computers, video, audio and communication equipment manufacturing” sector reached 9.42 million won in 2025, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

The figure includes regular pay, overtime pay and special bonuses.

The increase far outpaced the 6.9 percent average wage growth across all large manufacturing businesses and marked the second-fastest growth among detailed industry categories after water transport.

The sector also ranked among the country’s highest-paying industries, trailing only coke and petroleum products manufacturing, postal and telecommunications services, financial services and water transport.

Industry observers said the sharp increase reflected the recovery in semiconductor earnings and larger performance bonuses at major chipmakers amid booming global investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The impact was particularly noticeable at Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which have benefited from surging demand for AI memory chips.

According to Samsung Electronics’ 2025 business report released in March, the company’s average annual employee salary rose to a record 158 million won, up 21.5 percent from 130 million won a year earlier.

SK hynix’s average employee salary climbed even more sharply to a record 185 million won in 2025, jumping 58.1 percent from 117 million won the previous year.

Analysts say the sector could surpass the 10 million won monthly salary threshold for the first time this year if wages rise by another 6.2 percent or more, supported by the ongoing semiconductor supercycle.