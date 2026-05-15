Toss Securities posted record quarterly operating revenue, driven by a sharp rise in stock trading volume at home and overseas.

Toss Securities said Friday that its operating revenue came to 340.5 billion won ($227 million) in the January-March period, more than doubling from 156.8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 34 percent on-year to 111.7 billion won from 83.2 billion won. Net profit also increased 32 percent to 84.4 billion won, compared with 63.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said stronger brokerage income, backed by increased trading in both domestic and overseas markets, led the overall earnings growth.

Trading in overseas securities reached 133 trillion won in the first quarter. Related brokerage commission income stood at 124.4 billion won, with both figures up 43 percent from the same period last year.

The rise in domestic stock trading, however, did little to boost commission income, as Toss Securities waived trading fees for local shares during the quarter.

Domestic stock trading volume jumped 608 percent on-year, but commission income from local stock trades fell to 38 million won from 5 billion won a year earlier.