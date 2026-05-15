SK Group will combine its annual first-half strategy meeting with the Icheon Forum next month, in a move aimed at speeding up groupwide discussions on artificial intelligence and future growth.

The group plans to hold the inaugural “New Icheon Forum” from June 11 to 13 at the SKMS Research Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, according to industry sources Friday.

The event brings together two separate meetings that had been held on different schedules: the management strategy meeting in June and the Icheon Forum in August.

SK is understood to have decided that keeping the two events separate no longer matches the pace of change facing the group. By combining the two, it aims to narrow the gap between discussion and execution.

The New Icheon Forum is expected to become an annual event held every June. AI is expected to be the main theme of this year’s forum.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and the chief executives of major affiliates, including SK Innovation, SK Telecom and SK hynix, are expected to attend the three-day gathering.

They are likely to discuss concrete steps to strengthen the group’s position in the AI race and seek broader cooperation across key businesses, including semiconductors, telecommunications and energy.

The agenda comes as SK has been moving to place AI at the center of its groupwide growth strategy, spanning chips, data infrastructure, power supply and digital services.

The decision to merge the two meetings also points to SK’s effort to deepen communication between top management and employees.

The Icheon Forum has served as the group’s knowledge-sharing platform, where executives and employees discuss major business and social issues. The strategy meeting, meanwhile, has been used by senior executives to review business conditions and set priorities for the second half of the year.

SK aims to use the integrated forum to strengthen communication between management and employees and speed up follow-up action on key group strategies.