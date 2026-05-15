The Philippine Embassy in Seoul and the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership on Thursday underscored the importance of biodiversity conservation while marking World Migratory Bird Day.

Speaking at the event, Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez described the Philippines as a key refuge along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway for migratory birds traveling across continents.

“Nature knows no borders,” Fernandez said, stressing that protecting wetlands and coastal ecosystems is vital for biodiversity, fisheries and sustainable livelihoods.

Fernandez also recalled the Philippines’ hosting of the 12th Meeting of Partners of the EAAFP in Cebu in November as a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to science-based conservation and regional cooperation.

She added that the Philippines would continue working with the EAAFP secretariat based in South Korea, describing the partnership as an example of practical and inclusive regional cooperation.

Jennifer George, chief executive of the EAAFP Secretariat, highlighted the global dimension of migratory bird protection, saying countries across regions are interconnected through the movement of birds along the flyway.

“We are also joined by friends from Africa, Central America and South America. What this means is that World Migratory Bird Day here in Seoul is truly global,” George said.

“Every bird counts because every bird has a story,” George said, recounting how a local observer in the Philippines identified a banded Great Knot, an endangered migratory shorebird, helping draw international attention to an important wetland area that later became a designated Flyway Network Site.

The event also featured Philippine cultural performances inspired by birds and nature, including Indigenous dances reflecting the connection between local communities and the environment.