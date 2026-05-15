US President Donald Trump expressed hope Friday that the relationship between Washington and Beijing will be "stronger and better than ever before," as he was set to have the second and final day of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, which highlighted his policy achievements and renewed his criticism of the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

"Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!"

Trump argued that when Xi referred to the US as "a declining nation," the Chinese leader was referring to the "tremendous damage" the US suffered during the four years of the Biden administration. He did not clarify where Xi made that reference.

"In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time," Trump said.

On Friday, Trump will wrap up his three-day visit to China.

He and Xi are expected to meet in person multiple times later this year, including during Xi's anticipated reciprocal visit to Washington in September and on the margins of multilateral forums, such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November. (Yonhap)