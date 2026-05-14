The Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department is searching for a new home for rescue dog “Turi,” which will retire after six years of service on May 29.

The 8-year-old male German Shepherd is set to retire under the age regulations in the National Fire Agency’s 119 rescue dog management rules, and will be offered for adoption free of charge following a strict screening process, fire authorities said Thursday.

Turi has been deployed more than 400 times and rescued four people during search operations, including an elderly person in their 80s who went missing in Hapcheon in 2020 and a teenager in Sacheon last year. Since debuting in June 2020, the dog has also helped locate five missing persons who had died.

Turi also holds a second-grade certification as a mountain and disaster rescue dog after completing training at the 119 rescue dog training center.

The fire authority set firm conditions for Turi’s adoption. Applicants must provide a safe environment, including a fenced yard, proper meals, regular exercise, grooming and veterinary care, including weekly walks or runs lasting at least 30 minutes and monthly bathing.

Paid transfers, resale or adoptions for promotional purposes are prohibited, while adopters must report address changes and cremate the dog after its death.

People wishing to adopt Turi can download an application form from the notice section of the Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department website and submit it to the Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Headquarters’ 119 Special Rescue Service by May 20.

Authorities plan to conduct on-site inspections and internal reviews before selecting the most suitable adopter for Turi on May 29.