The ruling party's Seoul mayoral candidate on Thursday stressed the need to prioritize profitability in redevelopment and reconstruction projects to increase housing supply, while addressing renewed attacks over a decades-old assault case during a forum with senior editors from major Korean media outlets.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the Korea News Editors' Association at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul, Chong Won-o of the Democratic Party of Korea said Seoul should focus on boosting housing supply amid a sluggish real estate market.

“When the real estate market is good, redevelopment and reconstruction projects become active and supply increases. But when the market weakens, supply shrinks,” Chong said.

“Right now, we should concentrate our capabilities on increasing supply. Between public interest and profitability, this is the time to prioritize profitability,” he added.

Chong said public interest goals could instead be strengthened through policies such as youth housing near subway stations, expanded public rental housing and urban-type housing projects around university districts.

The forum, attended by editors and news executives from major newspapers, broadcasters and news agencies, was held ahead of the June 3 local elections. The association also hosted a separate session later in the day with People Power Party candidate Oh Se-hoon.

Chong apologizes for past assault, denies accusation of false explanation

Chong also defended himself over the controversy surrounding his 1995 assault incident, after ruling party lawmakers accused him of giving misleading explanations about the case. Chung said that the incident had occurred due to differing views over the May 18 Democratization Movement in Gwangju, which People Power Party lawmakers denied.

“The claims are false and manipulated,” Chong said, referring to allegations raised by Rep. Kim Jae-sub of the People Power Party.

The Democratic Party candidate argued that court rulings and media reports supported his account of the incident and questioned whether statements made in local council records should outweigh official court documents.

At the same time, Chong repeated an apology over the incident.

“Regardless of the reasons, I apologize again for what happened in the past and for causing concern,” he told reporters after the forum.

He also criticized the “Garden of Gratitude” memorial installed at Gwanghwamun Square under Oh’s administration, saying the structure had effectively “closed off” what should remain an open public plaza.

Chong said he would consider relocating the memorial to the War Memorial of Korea while using the surrounding space for exhibitions related to King Sejong and the Korean alphabet, after gathering public opinion.

The forum came as the Seoul mayoral race appears to be tightening.

According to a poll released Thursday by the Korea Social Opinion Institute, commissioned by CBS, Chong led with 44.9 percent support compared with Oh’s 39.8 percent, placing the two candidates within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The gap narrowed significantly from a survey conducted three weeks earlier, when Chong was ahead of Oh by 10.2 percentage points.

The poll of 1,002 Seoul residents aged 18 and older was conducted via automated wireless phone surveys on May 12-13 and had a response rate of 5.3 percent.

Oh, who spoke at a separate afternoon session hosted by the editors' association, also discussed real estate policies and housing issues during his forum appearance.