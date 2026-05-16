Gangwon Province topped South Korean cities and provinces as the most visited destination for overnight trips among foreign residents in the country, surpassing Busan and Jeju Island in a state-administered survey released Thursday.

The province, known for its natural beauty and diverse landscapes ranging from coastlines to mountains, was also selected as the second most memorable travel destination after Busan.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the survey was conducted on 1,000 foreign residents in South Korea over a year, starting in November 2024.

Foreign residents account for 4-5 percent of the country’s total population. Among respondents, 58.8 percent said they had taken overnight domestic trips, averaging two trips per year.

In the survey, 27.7 percent of respondents who had experienced overnight travel said they had visited Gangwon Province, followed by Busan at 27.4 percent and Jeju Island at 20.8 percent.

When asked about the most memorable destinations, 18.6 percent of total respondents chose Gangwon Province, placing it between Busan at 20 percent and Jeju Island at 14.3 percent.

Respondents who selected Gangwon as their most memorable destination cited its natural attractions, including multiple national parks such as Seoraksan National Park and coastal areas.

The survey also examined respondents’ willingness to revisit destinations.

Among foreign residents, 85.9 percent said they planned to travel domestically within the following year, with the number of trips averaging at four.

In addition, 66.3 percent said they were willing to invite friends or acquaintances from their home countries to visit Korea, highlighting the potential to attract new international tourists.

Natural scenery and food were selected as the most enjoyable aspects of traveling in Korea by 85.7 percent and 64.2 percent of respondents who had traveled domestically, respectively.

Among those who had never traveled around the country, the two were also chosen as the activities they most wanted to experience, suggesting further tourism growth potential through foreign residents living in Korea.

“By utilizing the high mobility of long-term foreign residents, the tourism industry can strategically promote qualitative growth in Korean tourism and revitalize regional tourism,” a Korea Tourism Organization official said.