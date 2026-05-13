Company updates mission and corporate identity as part of ‘Hybe 2.0’ strategy

Hybe unveiled a revamped corporate brand system on Wednesday, including a new mission, vision and corporate identity, as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The company introduced a new mission statement: "Discover a new universe, unlock an immersive journey."

According to Hybe, the mission reflects its goal of delivering immersive experiences through artists, content and various services while enabling audiences to discover new tastes and worlds. The company said the message also represents its ambition to stay ahead of changing generations and continuously create new forms of entertainment experiences.

Hybe's previous mission statement, "We believe in Music," will continue to be used by the company's music business divisions as a core value of the music industry.

The company also announced a new vision statement: "Global entertainment lifestyle platform company based on music and technology."

Hybe said the updated vision newly emphasizes "technology," reflecting its intention to innovate the entertainment industry by expanding fan experiences through technological capabilities while continuing to prioritize music and fans.

The company added that the vision also represents its strategy of connecting and expanding entertainment experiences through platforms built on music and content, while evolving into a fan-centered entertainment lifestyle company.

Alongside the rebranding, Hybe revised how it uses its corporate identity. Instead of displaying the "Hybe" wordmark, "H" symbol and mission statement together, the company will now use only the wordmark and symbol independently.

Hybe said the simplified design strengthens the symbolism of both the company name and logo while more clearly representing its expansion beyond music into broader business sectors. The updated branding has already been applied throughout the company's headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul.

The rebranding reflects Hybe's expanded business structure, long-term growth strategy and direction as a global intellectual property company.

In August 2024, Hybe announced its "Hybe 2.0" strategy aimed at responding to rapid industry changes and strengthening its competitive leadership. The strategy reorganized the company around three key pillars: music, platforms and technology-based future growth businesses, with the latest brand overhaul reflecting those priorities.

"This brand renewal is not simply a change of slogans or visuals, but a declaration of the company’s direction for future growth," Hybe said in a press release on Wednesday. "Based on music and technology, we will continue expanding the boundaries of fan experiences, pursue new attempts and spread those achievements across the industry to present the next phase of the global entertainment market."