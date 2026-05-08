Rookie debut planned for late 2026

Hybe has launched a new label specializing in girl groups, further expanding its multi-label system as the company prepares to debut another rookie act later this year.

On Friday, the company announced that it established a new label called ABD. The name stands for “A Bold Dream,” reflecting the label’s goal of pursuing creative ideas that go beyond conventional boundaries while expanding new areas of K-pop through music-focused content and artist development.

The label will be led by Noh Ji-won, former head of artist planning at Pledis Entertainment. Noh previously worked across label management and operations at Pledis and More Vision and will oversee the overall management and growth of ABD.

According to Hybe, ABD was established as part of the company’s ongoing multi-label strategy, which emphasizes independent operations and specialized production capabilities for each label.

The company said the new label will focus specifically on developing differentiated intellectual property centered around girl groups and will focus on introducing “fresh musical approaches and concepts while bringing new changes to the global music market.”

ABD is set to debut its first girl group in the latter half of this year.

Han Sung-soo, who currently serves as a master professional under Hybe, will oversee the group’s overall production, including its music, concept and performance direction. Han is known for producing acts including Seventeen, TWS, After School and Iz*One.