A court on Wednesday concluded hearings on Samsung Electronics Co.'s request for an injunction to block a strike threatened by its unionized workers.

The Suwon District Court said it will decide whether to grant the injunction before the general strike scheduled to begin May 21, after hearing arguments from both labor and management.

Samsung filed the injunction case on April 16 against two labor unions, leading to the second closed-door hearing on Wednesday morning, which was attended by about 30 people, including lawyers and officials from both sides.

The hearing lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes, proceeding with presentations by the two unions opposing the injunction request, followed by a rebuttal from management.

The court said at the end of the hearing that it will make a decision after careful consideration. Typically, injunction cases are handled based on the gravity and urgency of the matter. In Samsung's case, it is expected that the impact of the planned industrial action, as well as its necessity and legitimacy, will also be reviewed.

Samsung's labor and management failed to reach a wage agreement earlier Wednesday after two days of government-led mediation talks. Choi Seung-ho, head of Samsung's largest labor union, said at least 50,000 unionized workers are expected to take part in the 18-day strike from May 21 to June 7.

Meanwhile, the Korea Shareholder Movement Headquarters, a minority shareholder group, submitted its first petition to the court, demanding that the injunction sought by Samsung be swiftly granted in consideration of possible irreversible damage to the national economy. (Yonhap)