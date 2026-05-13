Poland and South Korea underscored bilateral cooperation on Tuesday, marking Polish Constitution Day in Seoul.

Poland adopted its first constitution on May 3, 1791 — the first modern constitution in Europe and the second in the world after the United States Constitution, ratified in 1787.

The two sides reiterated closer ties in defense, technology, trade and global security.

"We have decided to work more closely on polar affairs and wish to strengthen cooperation on space and ballistics," said Polish Ambassador to Korea Wisniewski Bartosz in his remarks, referring to growing cooperation in defense, future technologies and agricultural trade after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's visit to Korea last month.

During the visit, President Lee Jae Myung and Tusk upgraded bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and reaffirmed strong defense cooperation, including the stable implementation of a $44.2 billion framework agreement signed in 2022.

Both sides agreed to expand cooperation into energy supply chains, infrastructure, science and technology, and electric vehicle battery investments, while exploring wider opportunities in food trade.

Rising use of missiles and drones in modern conflicts has increased global demand for South Korea's air defense systems.

Seoul is broadening its defense partnership with the EU and NATO beyond traditional arms sales, strengthening cooperation in areas such as cyber defense, advanced military technologies and interoperability aligned with NATO standards.

Eastern European countries see themselves as front-line states under strong security pressure from Russia, leading them to increase defense spending and reinforce their eastern borders since war in Ukraine started in 2022.

Poland has become a key entry point for South Korea into the European market, while also viewing South Korea as its second most important defense partner after the United States.

The ambassador underlined Ukraine's postwar reconstruction, and said Poland and South Korea will work through forums like the G20 on global governance, with Poland sharing its "magic formula" for 36 years of sustained economic growth.

Representing the Korean government, Park Jong-han, deputy minister for economic affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the two countries share a common historical experience of overcoming hardship and rebuilding their nations.

"The Republic of Korea and Poland are physically far apart, but we share a special and unique historical bond," Park said, using the formal name for South Korea.

"Yet we never lost our spirit of resilience or sense of identity," said Park, describing Prime Minister Donald Tusk's visit to Korea — the first by a Polish prime minister in 27 years — as a milestone in bilateral relations. He also highlighted expanding defense cooperation since 2022, including collaboration in technology transfer, localized production and workforce training.

"Our bilateral trade has reached over $10 billion, and cumulative investments have amounted to $8.8 billion, making Korea the largest non-European investor in Poland," Park said.

According to Park, more than 400 Korean companies are currently operating in Poland, contributing to local employment and economic growth.

More than 200 guests attended the reception, including diplomats, government officials, business executives, academics, nongovernmental organization representatives and media.