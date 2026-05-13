US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held trade talks in Seoul on Wednesday ahead of this week's high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The two met behind closed doors at a VIP lounge at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, to coordinate the agenda of the Trump-Xi summit scheduled for Thursday.

Bessent arrived in Seoul from Japan hours earlier and paid a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung at Cheong Wa Dae before returning to the airport.

The talks were held under tight security, with all access points to the lounge closed, including to the press.

Bessent will later head to Beijing to join Trump on his two-day visit to the country. (Yonhap)