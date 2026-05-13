The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it is providing an annual subsidy of 240,000 won ($160) for buying eco-friendly agricultural products to pregnant women residing in the South Korean capital.

Starting July 1, the subsidy will be provided to 29,200 women, a figure based on the number of births in Seoul throughout 2025. Pregnant women — Koreans and foreign nationals alike — and those who gave birth since Jan. 1, 2025, will be entitled to the benefits.

Applicants can submit related documents online. Foreign nationals and those who do not have required documents can apply offline at the community service center for their registered address.

Those already receiving the agricultural product subsidy from the government cannot apply for the program, which city officials said is to ensure that as many pregnant women as possible can receive related benefits. This includes the Nutrition Plus Program from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and agricultural product vouchers provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Those selected for the program can be subsidized for up 80 percent of their purchases made at the affiliated online retailer. They can order up to four times a month, with each purchase to be between 40,000 and 100,000 won. While it is possible to buy processed food, the percentage of agricultural products must be at least 50 percent of each purchase.

The state government, Seoul municipal government and district office share the financial burden for the subsidy.