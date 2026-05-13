An appellate court on Wednesday opened a mediation hearing in the high-profile divorce settlement case between SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong.

The session began at the Seoul High Court after the Supreme Court sent the case back for review, overturning the couple's asset division ruling, while confirming the divorce and Chey's alimony to Roh, daughter of late former President Roh Tae-woo.

Roh did not respond to reporters' questions as she arrived at the court. Chey did not attend the hearing in person, with only his legal team appearing.

The two sides were expected to discuss the scope of the assets subject to division and Roh's contributions to their formation during Wednesday's session.

In October, the top court overturned the appellate court's ruling that ordered Chey to pay about 1.38 trillion won ($922 million) in asset division to Roh.

It struck down the appeals court's recognition of a purported 30 billion-won slush fund the former president had allegedly funneled to Chey's father in the property division, ruling the alleged fund appeared to have been illegal.

The top court still confirmed the divorce and Chey's alimony payment of 2 billion won.

The case dates back to 2015, when Chey announced a divorce plan, admitting to having an extramarital lover and a child with her, and filed for a divorce settlement two years later.

Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children.