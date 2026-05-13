A South Korean court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a supervisor at a manufacturer in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, for the alleged assault of a Vietnamese worker that caused a concussion and other injuries.

The Suwon District Court accepted the police request for the warrant, saying the suspect poses a flight risk. The suspect, a man in his 40s, confessed to the charge of inflicting bodily injury on another in a police interrogation.

The suspect attacked the 20-year-old victim in November at their workplace in Hwaseong, punching the victim and head-butting him 22 times. The victim settled with the suspect for hospital fees worth 600,000 won ($400).

But after recent media coverage, a police investigation was launched and officers submitted a request for the suspect's arrest on April 30. Under South Korea's Crime Act, bodily injury on another, referring to inflicting injuries via assault, can be punished regardless of any out-of-court settlement.

The victim reportedly told police that he wants the suspect to be punished.

Officials of the Ministry of Employment and Labor are also investigating possible violations of the Labor Standards Act.