Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday offered condolences for the 11-year-old boy who was found dead after going missing at Juwangsan National Park.

The boy had been wearing a blue Samsung Lions jersey and a cap when he went missing.

In a statement posted on the team's Instagram account, the club said the players and staff were "deeply saddened" and "heartbroken" by the news.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family mourning the loss of their beloved child," the statement read.

The sixth grader went missing Sunday after he set out alone on a hike to the mountain’s peak during a family visit to Daejeonsa, a Buddhist temple inside the national park in North Gyeongsang Province.

He was found about 100 meters from the mountain's peak. He is believed to have died after falling.