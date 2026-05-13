US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for talks with a Chinese official ahead of a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Bessent landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a private jet from Japan and left the building through a VIP exit.

He is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung at Cheong Wa Dae in the morning before meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for high-level trade talks in the afternoon.

Bessent will later head to Beijing to join Trump on his two-day visit to the country. (Yonhap)