US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (center) arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (center) arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for talks with a Chinese official ahead of a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Bessent landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a private jet from Japan and left the building through a VIP exit.

He is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung at Cheong Wa Dae in the morning before meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for high-level trade talks in the afternoon.

Bessent will later head to Beijing to join Trump on his two-day visit to the country. (Yonhap)