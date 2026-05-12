Belgium is seeking to deepen defense and aerospace cooperation with South Korea as Korean defense exports rapidly expand across Europe and NATO markets amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and Europe’s rearmament drive.

At a defense and aerospace forum held in Seoul on Tuesday, the Belgian Embassy in Seoul highlighted South Korea’s emergence as a key global hub for advanced defense manufacturing and technology.

The event brought together government officials, more than 20 Korean companies, industry leaders and researchers from both countries to explore long-term industrial cooperation, technology partnerships and future market opportunities.

South Korea has recently expanded its defense footprint in Europe through major projects such as Poland’s procurement of Chunmoo rocket systems and K2PL tanks. Norway’s selection of Hanwha Aerospace’s Chunmoo system further underscored Korea’s growing competitiveness in Europe’s defense market.

Belgium noted that Korean firms have gained attention by offering rapid delivery, NATO-compatible systems, local production, and technology transfer.

“Belgium and Korea are particularly well placed to further strengthen their cooperation,” Belgian Ambassador to Korea Bruno Jans said in his remarks at the forum, citing Belgium as a gateway to European markets.

He also highlighted Belgium’s integration into European and transatlantic defense frameworks, as well as its role as host to NATO and key facilities of the European Space Agency.

“Korea brings world-class industrial capabilities, technological excellence, innovation, agility and competitiveness,” Jans said.

“Our respective strengths are highly complementary,” he added, saying he hoped the forum would help establish new industry connections for long-term partnerships as the two countries mark the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

According to Alexandre Lang, CEO of Safran Korea and a member of the Aerospace & Defense Committee at the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Europe and South Korea are facing shared geopolitical and security challenges.

Lang described the geopolitical context as a catalyst for Korea and Europe to come together, likening their defense and aerospace cooperation to a “wedding in the making.”

Lang highlighted Belgium’s engineering talent, innovation ecosystem, and government support for advanced industries, while also praising South Korea’s manufacturing speed and technological capabilities.

According to the Belgian Embassy, both countries are expected to participate in major international defense exhibitions in 2026, including the Farnborough International Airshow, Eurosatory, and Belgium’s BEDEx, as part of broader efforts to deepen industrial cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kim Jin-sik of the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement said the institute is expanding support for Korean defense companies through overseas market analysis, export-oriented R&D projects and integrated Korea pavilions at major global defense exhibitions.

Kim noted that the institute established its European office in Brussels in 2023 to strengthen cooperation with European governments, companies and research institutions.

Lee Kang-hee of the Korea Aerospace Industries Association said the forum reflects Korea’s growing international collaboration in the aerospace and defense industries.

“Technologies and industries in areas such as aircraft, satellites and defense systems are closely interconnected, making cooperation between nations and companies increasingly important,” Lee said.