Fragments from the propulsion systems of the unidentified airborne objects that hit a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week are expected to arrive in Seoul soon for forensic analysis, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Cho said the debris would be examined jointly by the Defense Ministry and research institutes with relevant expertise once it arrives in South Korea.

"The debris is expected to arrive in South Korea shortly, adding that authorities plan to carry out a comprehensive analysis and disclose the findings once the examination is completed," Cho said.

The debris is likely to be transported via diplomatic pouch, according to diplomatic sources. Experts and government officials have mentioned institutions such as the Agency for Defense Development as possible participants in the probe.

The comments came after the Foreign Ministry on Sunday released the preliminary findings of a joint government investigation into the May 4 explosion and fire aboard the Panama-flagged cargo ship HMM Namu, operated by South Korean shipping giant HMM Co.

According to the ministry, two unidentified airborne objects struck the port side of the vessel’s stern about one minute apart when the ship was anchored near the Strait of Hormuz.

The government released photos showing major structural damage, including a 7-meter-deep by 5-meter-wide hole about 1.5 meters above sea level on the outer hull, damage to the engine room floor and fire damage inside the vessel.

While the government has yet to identify the source of the attack, the discovery of engine debris has raised the possibility of a drone strike.

When asked about speculation that the aircraft involved may have been Iran’s Shahed-series drones, including the Shahed-136, Cho said, “We do not know yet. At this point, it is too early to say."

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed that Iran had “taken some shots” at the HMM vessel and other targets. However, the Iranian Embassy in Seoul said Tehran “firmly rejects and categorically denies” any involvement by its armed forces in the incident.

Iran has not publicly commented further since Seoul announced the preliminary findings of its investigation.

Cheong Wa Dae on Monday issued a strong condemnation of the attack, stressing that assaults on civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable.

Authorities initially reported that none of the 24 crew members aboard the vessel, including six South Koreans, had been harmed, but later clarified that one crew member suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is expected to take time, with experts noting the difficulty of identifying both the aircraft involved and the actor responsible in maritime incidents.

Yu Ji-hoon, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, said maritime provocations are harder to trace than attacks on land because of limitations in identifying both the point of origin and the actor involved.

“There are conflicting interpretations over whether the unidentified object that struck the HMM Namu was a drone or a missile,” Yu said.

“To determine that, investigators would need to closely examine factors such as the flight trajectory, angle of impact and explosive residue,” he added, noting that more time would likely be needed because sufficient evidence has not yet been secured.

The incident has also prompted a broader shift in the South Korean government’s handling of the case, with the Foreign Ministry increasingly taking the lead over the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The Oceans Ministry initially oversaw communications with the shipping company and the immediate response following the incident. But political observers say the presidential office now appears to view the case less as a maritime accident and more as a sensitive diplomatic and security issue linked to the broader war in the Middle East.

Observers pointed to the recent meeting between First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo and Iranian Ambassador Saeed Kouzechi as another indication that Seoul is treating the matter seriously at the diplomatic level.

Typically, the Iranian ambassador’s counterpart at the Foreign Ministry would be the director-general for African and Middle Eastern affairs. Calling in the ambassador at the vice ministerial level was therefore viewed by some analysts as a signal of the gravity with which Seoul regards the incident.