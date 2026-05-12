The selection of South Korea as the venue for upcoming high-level trade talks between the United States and China reflects Beijing's friendship and trust toward Seoul, China's top envoy to Seoul said Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing made the remarks as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are scheduled to meet here Wednesday to coordinate details ahead of a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in Beijing.

"This is the fifth or sixth time we have held initial negotiations in a third country," Dai told Yonhap News Agency. "(Choosing South Korea as the venue) demonstrates our friendship and trust toward South Korea."

The US secretary earlier announced that he will make a single-day visit to South Korea for talks with He before heading to Beijing, prompting questions on why the two would meet here instead of in China.

Trump and Xi will meet Thursday morning in Beijing for talks on trade, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and other bilateral and global issues, according to foreign media reports.

Asked about the possibility of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting South Korea after the summit, the ambassador said: "We keep in contact. We want to keep open channels for high-level exchanges."

Dai also stressed that relations between Seoul and Beijing are improving, adding, "We are encouraged (by the progress)." (Yonhap)