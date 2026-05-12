Dozens of students and staff members at an elementary school in Daejeon have reported symptoms of suspected food poisoning, prompting many absences from school.

According to local media reports, more than 50 people were absent Monday. Even among those who attended school, 19 students and staff members showed symptoms including vomiting, fever and diarrhea, the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education said.

The symptoms had reportedly been observed since the weekend, and norovirus was detected in samples taken from three school employees.

Authorities suspect Friday’s school lunch may have been the source of the outbreak. Local health officials have secured food samples and ingredients for testing to determine whether they contained pathogens, while also conducting an epidemiological investigation involving students and staff members.

The school has suspended cafeteria service and is continuing classes by providing meals from outside suppliers and ready-to-eat alternatives.