South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back arrived in Washington on Monday for his first official visit to the United States since taking office, with wartime operational control transfer and maritime security expected to top the agenda in talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to defense sources, Ahn entered the US through Washington Dulles International Airport earlier in the day and was escorted out through a restricted protocol route used for senior Pentagon officials and VIP visitors, bypassing the general passenger arrival area.

Ahn is scheduled to hold a South Korea-US defense ministers’ meeting with Hegseth at the Pentagon on Tuesday morning, launching a four-day visit that will run through Thursday.

The meeting comes at a time when Seoul and Washington are facing a range of security challenges, from North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile threats to growing instability in the Middle East and broader discussions over the future role of the alliance.

One of the key topics expected to be discussed is the transfer of wartime operational control from the US to South Korea. The Lee Jae Myung administration has expressed its intention to accelerate the long-delayed transition, while US military officials have continued to stress that the handover should remain conditions-based.

The ministers are also expected to discuss follow-up measures related to a joint fact sheet adopted during last year’s summit between the leaders of the two countries, including potential US cooperation in South Korea’s efforts to develop nuclear-powered submarines.

Maritime security issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz could also emerge as a major issue during the talks.

The issue gained additional attention after a fire broke out aboard the South Korean bulk carrier HMM Namu while it was anchored near the strategically vital waterway. South Korean authorities recently confirmed that the fire was caused by an “impact from an unidentified flying object,” although the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

US President Donald Trump previously claimed that the incident resulted from an Iranian attack and publicly pressured South Korea to contribute more actively to security operations in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The South Korean government has so far refrained from directly attributing responsibility for the incident, while continuing its investigation into the cause of the fire.

Ahn is expected to return to Seoul on Thursday.