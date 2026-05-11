US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to visit South Korea this week for talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The diplomatically unusual arrangement has sparked questions in Seoul over whether South Korea is being sidelined.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, Bessent said he would depart for Japan and South Korea before heading to China for the Trump-Xi summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

“On Wednesday, I will stop in Seoul for a discussion with Vice Premier He Lifeng of China, before continuing on to Beijing for the Leaders' Summit between President Trump and President Xi,” Bessent wrote. "Economic security is national security, and I look forward to a productive series of engagements as we work to advance President Trump's America First Economic Agenda," he added.

Sources within the Foreign Ministry in Seoul had earlier confirmed Bessent’s planned single-day trip to Seoul.

However, Bessent has yet to elaborate on why Seoul was chosen as the venue for the talks with He and why no detailed schedule for meetings with South Korean officials has been publicly disclosed.

The omission has drawn attention in diplomatic circles because Bessent publicly outlined meetings in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and representatives from the public and private sectors, while referring to Seoul primarily as the venue for high-level US-China consultations.

As of Monday noon, no meeting has been finalized with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Bessent’s South Korean counterpart.

According to diplomatic sources, Bessent is expected to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday morning and depart for Beijing later that evening after meeting He.

Bessent and Koo previously met in Washington on April 17 for talks on the foreign exchange market, critical minerals and broader economic cooperation.

Despite growing concerns, some observers noted that it is not unprecedented for Washington and Beijing to hold talks in a third country ahead of major negotiations. Treasury officials from the two countries previously met in London and Geneva for trade talks.

Others also suggested Washington may have wanted to avoid conducting final practical consultations in Beijing, while Beijing may have been reluctant to use Japan as a venue amid ongoing tensions with Tokyo.

“A decision on whether Bessent will meet South Korean government officials will likely be made only after his schedule with He is finalized,” a diplomatic source said.