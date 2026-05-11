Girl group reflects on love, growth and world tour experiences ahead of latest comeback

Nmixx is set to return with its fifth EP, “Heavy Serenade,” on Monday, led by the title track.

The release also includes five other tracks: “Crescendo,” “IDeserveIt,” “Different Girl,” “Superior” and “Loud.” Members Lily and Bae helped write the lyrics for several songs, with Lily penning “Loud” entirely on her own.

Described as a song that conveys deep, unwavering love, “Heavy Serenade” blends electronic elements such as trance, acid house, and drum n' bass into Nmixx’s signature sound. Singer-songwriter Hanroro also took part in writing the lyrics to “Heavy Serenade.”

The release follows the group’s first LP “Blue Valentine,” released in October 2025, which marked a career high for Nmixx by topping Melon’s Top 100 chart as well as daily, weekly and monthly charts while earning 10 music show trophies.

Ahead of the release of “Heavy Serenade,” the group shared thoughts on the album, its musical direction and ongoing world tour through a Q&A released by JYP Entertainment.

Q. How does it feel to return with a new album, seven months after “Blue Valentine?”

Bae: As always, this album is prepared with Nmixx’s own color. Since it’s an album about love, there are songs that capture a wide range of emotions. I’m really happy that I was able to participate in this album alongside the members and many people who helped us.

Jiwoo: Everyone worked really hard on this album and I think it matches the warmer season really well. I think Nswers (fandom name) will enjoy it. Thank you for waiting for the new album — we want to meet fans as soon as possible.

Kyujin: We received so much love through “Blue Valentine,” so I felt excited throughout the preparations for this comeback. Whether seven months feels short or long, we worked hard to show a more grown and developed side of ourselves. We tried to capture a broader musical spectrum for Nmixx on this album.

Q. Fans reacted strongly to the album title, saying it "feels like Nmixx." Can you introduce the album and title track?

Lily: This album represents the process of love through its tracklist. The title track compares a love so deep that it feels "heavy" to a serenade. Usually, the word "heavy" can sound negative, but we wanted to convey that the heavier the love, the more important and uncontrollable it becomes. When I first heard the song, the melody felt so beautiful, and it felt like flowers were blooming as it progressed.

Haewon: The album’s storyline follows Nmixx arriving in a blank world called Mixxtopia, where anything is possible and where everything grows filled with love. Through ‘Heavy Serenade,’ we deliver a love filled with a heavy and unwavering heart. It’s mysterious and fun music that mixes electronic elements into pop. Hanroro captured sincere emotions lyrically.

Bae: “Heavy Serenade” felt like a song that contained multiple seasons. It felt like a cool summer and a warm winter. I think this song reflects the emotional weight that Nmixx feels right now. Rather than excitement and novelty, our relationships have become deeper and stronger after walking together for so long. That also applies to our relationship with Nswer.

Q. Did you feel any pressure returning after the success of “Blue Valentine?” Also, since “Blue Valentine” earned the nickname of a “fall carol,” what kind of a nickname do you think would suit “Heavy Serenade?”

Sullyoon: It would be a lie to say there was no pressure. But that pressure became good motivation for us to prepare harder for this comeback. Since “Heavy Serenade” is a song filled with love, I think it would suit weddings well, too. I hope it gets a nickname related to wedding songs.

Bae: I always want to continue doing what Nmixx has always done. I trust our team. I think we’ve come this far because we’ve always trusted each other. So while preparing this album, my goal was simply to deliver good music with our own color.

Haewon: We tried hard to create a more complete result while carrying a healthy sense of pressure. I think “Heavy Serenade” is a song that anyone can deeply relate to if they have loved, are loving, or will love something.

Q. How was it collaborating with singer-songwriter Hanroro on the title track?

Bae: Overall, the lyrics are beautiful and poetic. It feels like there’s a floral scent in the lyrics. If I had to choose one line, I would choose "Then I realize every flower language is you." I think it fits perfectly with the bridge melody.

Sullyoon: When I first received the lyrics, I was surprised by how beautiful they were, and then surprised again to learn that Hanroro wrote them. It’s an honor to work with her and I’m really thankful she gifted us such beautiful lyrics.

Haewon: I’ve always enjoyed Hanroro’s work, so I was really happy to hear that she would be participating in our song. I think it gave me confidence that Hanroro’s unique emotional sensibility, combined with Nmixx’s voices, would resonate more deeply with the public. The lyric that stood out to me most was, "Break me apart and make me into a one-of-a-kind bouquet." Even though it describes an age that is fragile and sharp like glass, I think the idea that love for someone can transform it into a beautiful bouquet aligns perfectly with the message we wanted to convey through “Heavy Serenade.”

Q. What musical aspects did Nmixx try to develop or newly showcase through this album?

Lily: Once again, the members participated in writing the lyrics so we could express our emotions more directly. We also tried choreography for “Crescendo” that could be considered challenging. One thing I hope people notice is the members’ falsetto voices in “Heavy Serenade.” The parts are very high and difficult, but I think they came out beautifully.

Sullyoon: We prepared songs with a variety of moods again. Even though they feel new, we worked hard to make them easy and natural to listen to. I think our songs become more addictive the more you listen to them and they truly shine when experienced live on stage.

Haewon: I hope more people recognize that Nmixx's voices are chameleon-like vocals that suit any genre.

Q. Nmixx recently performed at large-scale festivals in South America, including Sao Paulo Carnival and the Vina Del Mar Festival. How was the experience?

Kyujin: Both stages felt like a dream. At the Vina del Mar Festival, we performed around 2 or 3 a.m., but seeing so many people still waiting and chanting our name gave me chills. Their energy gave us strength as we performed more than 15 songs. At the Sao Paulo Carnival, performing “Tic Tic” with Pabllo Vittar for the first time was especially memorable.

Jiwoo: I was just so happy and grateful that we could show Nmixx to so many people. It made me want to perform at even more festivals and stages in the future.

Lily: At the Sao Paulo Carnival, it was my first time performing on top of a truck and it was really fascinating. I thought it would be scary, but it actually felt very safe. Pabllo also taught us how to encourage the crowd in Portuguese, which made it an unforgettable experience. I had so much fun performing at various festivals this time that I’d love to take part in even more festivals in the future and meet more fans.

Q. How has your world tour been so far?

Kyujin: Since this was our first world tour — something we dreamed about since our debut — every stage felt emotional. Starting from Inspire Arena (in Incheon) to Europe and North America, we could really feel ourselves growing stronger musically and performance-wise through the energy fans gave us. For the Asia tour beginning in June, we want to fully showcase the synergy we’ve built up so far. I’m especially excited to connect more closely with Nswers in each region and enjoy the performances together.

Lily: One of the things I wanted most after debuting was to go on a world tour, so I’m really happy to fulfill that dream and gain so many experiences while traveling to different cities. It was also moving to realize just how many people are supporting Nmixx. I’m excited to meet our Nswers during the upcoming Asia tour, and we’ll work hard to create performances we won’t regret.

Jiwoo: For the remaining tour dates, I want us to create even more diverse and fun performances. I also realized how important it is to take good care of our condition — both for the fans who come to see us and for the members creating the stage together. Since fans are looking forward to and waiting for our performances, we’re also incredibly excited for the rest of the world tour.

Q. What goals do you hope to achieve through this comeback?

Kyujin: The biggest goal we want to achieve through this comeback is proving that there’s no limit to Nmixx’s growth. I hope this promotion becomes one that shows just how wide our musical spectrum has become. We’ll do our best so this promotion receives lots of love and support as well.

Sullyoon: I hope many people will cherish and love this comeback too. I want to thank Nswers for waiting and for looking forward to "Heavy Serenade." We prepared really hard for it, so I think Nswer will love it as much as we do. I hope we can make this promotion a happy and enjoyable one together.

Jiwoo: I hope everyone can enjoy this promotion safely and happily until the end. We’re back with songs that suit the warmer season perfectly and I’m already excited about meeting Nswer, who always supports us so warmly by our side. See you soon, Nswer!

This interview from a press release issued by JYP Entertainment was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.