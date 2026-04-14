Girl group Nmixx is set to return with its fifth EP, “Heavy Serenade,” on May 11, marking its first release in about seven months.

JYP Entertainment unveiled a promotional scheduler unveiled Monday outlines a series of teaser content leading up to the release.

The rollout will begin with an album trailer on April 21, followed by a tracklist and motion poster on April 22. Promotional photos will be released on April 24 and 25, along with a special promotional website on April 26. Additional content, including highlight medleys and three-dimensional album previews will be unveiled in early May.

Ahead of the official comeback, Nmixx will prerelease a music video for the side track “Crescendo” on April 28.

On the day of the release of “Heavy Serenade," JYP Entertainment added that the group will hold a live broadcast counting down to the release with fans at 4:40 p.m., before dropping the full abum and music video later that evening.

The upcoming EP follows a year of notable milestones for the group. Its first LP, “Blue Valentine,” released in October 2025, topped major Korean streaming charts including Melon’s Top 100, while earning multiple domestic music show wins.

Nmixx also expanded its global presence through its first world tour, which began in Incheon in November and included stops across Europe and North America. The group has since appeared on major international stages, including festivals in Brazil and Chile, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at such events in the two countries.

Ahead of its May comeback, Nmixx is scheduled to perform “Superior,” a B-side from the upcoming album, for the first time at the “Eve Festa” event on April 24, held as part of the “LCK Team Roadshow: T1 Home Ground,” a three-day esports event featuring League of Legends matches and fan programs built around T1.