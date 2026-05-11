New album marks member Key's return to group activities after a six-month hiatus

Shinee is set to return with its sixth EP “Atmos" next month, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The six-track album, led by its title track, will be released across major streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on June 1. The upcoming release marks the group’s first album since the May 2025 physical single “Poet | Artist.”

According to SM Entertainment, the new EP is expected to highlight what it describes as “the most Shinee-like” music yet, emphasizing the group’s signature sophisticated and stylish sound.

While Shinee’s eighth LP “Hard” from 2023 focused on presenting a “new form of Shinee,” the upcoming album is expected to showcase the group’s "more refined and distinctive musical color," the agency added.

The release also marks member Key’s return to official group activities following a six-month hiatus. He stepped back from broadcasts and scheduled activities in December amid controversy surrounding allegations involving an unlicensed medical practitioner.

At the time, SM Entertainment stated that Key believed the individual was a licensed doctor and said he had not been aware that receiving treatment at home could pose legal issues.

Ahead of the album release, Shinee will also hold its eighth stand-alone concert, “The Trilogy I – 2026 Shinee World VIII : [The Invert]” at Kspo Dome in Seoul Olympic Park from May 29 to 31.

Preorders for “Atmos” began on Monday through online and offline retailers.