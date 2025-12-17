Key of Shinee admitted Wednesday to receiving at-home medical treatment from a woman accused of illegally providing medical services, and said he would step down from all ongoing programs.

In a statement released Tuesday, Key’s agency SM Entertainment said the singer was introduced to the woman, dubbed the “injection aunt,” through an acquaintance. He first met her at a clinic in Gangnam, where he believed she was a licensed doctor.

“Key continued to receive treatment at the clinic and when clinic visits became difficult, (he received) care at home on several occasions,” the agency said through a written statement issued to the press. “He had no reason to suspect she wasn’t a licensed physician and was unaware that receiving treatment at home would become problematic.”

The agency added that Key only recently became aware that the woman did not possess a valid medical license and that he is “deeply regretful of his ignorance.”

Public scrutiny intensified after photos of Key’s dog and home appeared on the woman’s social media accounts, prompting calls for clarification on their relationship. During his recent visits to several US cities for his solo tour, Key remained silent about the controversy.

SM Entertainment apologized and explained the delay in addressing the matter, saying that there were “many parties involved” in coordinating the overseas tour and related activities, making it “difficult to issue a timely statement.”

“Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, Key has decided to step down from all scheduled activities and television appearances,” the agency’s statement read. Key had regularly appeared on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” and MBC’s “I Live Alone.”

The artist has also stepped down from his role as one of three hosts for the upcoming MBC Entertainment Awards on Dec. 29, the program’s producers confirmed in local media reports.

Also on Wednesday, Key addressed the situation personally through an Instagram post.

“I sincerely apologize for causing concern over the recent issues surrounding me,” he wrote. “I, too, am confused and shocked by these newly discovered facts. I regret not clarifying my position sooner.”

Key pledged to cooperate fully with any necessary proceedings and to take time for self-reflection.