Taemin of Shinee delivered a commanding solo performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, becoming the first Korean male solo artist to perform an official solo set at the global music event.

Taking the Mojave stage, Taemin led a roughly 50-minute set that highlighted both his artistic identity and stagecraft.

The performance opened with a striking visual sequence, as Taemin emerged from a large egg-shaped structure — a symbolic representation of breaking free from imposed constraints and inner struggles — setting the tone for the show’s overarching theme of self-liberation.

He began the performance by launching into “Sexy In The Air” and “Want,” which were followed by stages of never-before-heard tracks “Permission” and “Parasite,” building momentum in the first section of the set.

Taemin proceeded to unveil four other unreleased tracks, “Frankenstein,” “Let Me Be The One,” “Sober” and “1004 (Oct. 4th)" — an unusual move for a festival stage — drawing attention to his upcoming album.

He didn’t forget to showcase some of his signature performances, including “Move,” “Guilty” and “Heaven,” where his distinctive choreography and stage control especially stood out.

The audience's response to Taemin’s performance was equally notable, with fans singing along to the Korean lyrics. Taemin engaged with the crowd through both music and remarks in English, reinforcing his connection with a global audience.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” said Taemin. “I'm happy to share this experience with so many people, and I'll continue to repay that support with better music and performances.”

The performance marked Taemin’s first major global stage since joining Galaxy Corporation after leaving Big Planet Made on Feb. 24. The artist is scheduled to return for a second Coachella performance on April 18.