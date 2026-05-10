Cheong Wa Dae held a working-level meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday, the presidential office said, possibly to discuss the outcome of an investigation into the recent explosion and fire on a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The NSC meeting was attended by officials from the oceans ministry and other relevant agencies, according to Cheong Wa Dae. It did not offer any other information.

An investigation by a seven-member government team has concluded that two unidentified flying objects had struck the stern of the vessel operated by South Korean shipper HMM Co., the foreign ministry said earlier.

The ministry said it was not clear who was responsible for the incident, adding further reviews and analysis will soon be under way.

Still, the ministry said the country is reviewing its possible participation in international initiatives, including the US-led Maritime Freedom Construct, to ensure the safety and safe passage of vessels stranded in the crucial waterway due to the prolonged conflict between the United States and Iran. (Yonhap)