A South Korean investigation team has concluded that a strike by "unidentified airborne objects" caused the explosion and fire aboard a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

"The investigation confirmed that unidentified airborne objects struck the stern of the HMM (vessel)," the foreign ministry said in a released statement.

The announcement follows an on-site investigation by a seven-member government team into the explosion and fire aboard the Panama-flagged cargo vessel Namu, operated by South Korean shipping firm HMM Co.

Two separate objects struck the vessel approximately one minute apart at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, and the hull plating was damaged all the way to the interior of the vessel, ministry spokesperson Park Il said at a press briefing.

The engine room fire is believed to have been ignited by a first strike from an unidentified flying object, with the blaze rapidly escalating after a second impact, Park said, adding, "The cause of the fire is presumed to have been unrelated to the vessel's internal systems.

"CCTV footage captured the unidentified flying objects, but there are limitations in determining their exact type, origin and physical size," he said. "The likelihood of the objects being mines or torpedoes appears to be low."

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed Iran had "taken some shots" at the HMM vessel and other targets, but the Iranian Embassy in Seoul released an official statement saying the country "firmly and categorically" denies any involvement in the incident by its military.

Park said the country plans to conduct further analysis of engine debris recovered from the scene, apparently to identify the objects that struck the vessel, while stressing that the government will not prejudge who is to blame for the incident as of now.

The government will "thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and pursue all possible measures, including cooperation with the international community, to prevent a recurrence and ensure the safety of South Korean citizens," Park said.

It is also carefully reviewing possible participation in US-led initiatives, including the Maritime Freedom Construct (MFC).

Right after the announcement of the investigation results, Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi arrived at the foreign ministry in Seoul.

"Iran is considered one of the relevant parties, and the ambassador visited the ministry to receive an explanation of the investigation results," Park said. "We are communicating with the relevant countries based on the facts confirmed so far and will take necessary follow-up measures."

The Namu, along with some 2,000 other vessels, has been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israeli war against Iran that began in late February.

There were 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans, with no injuries or casualties reported.

The vessel was towed from the scene to a port in Dubai on Friday for inspection. (Yonhap)