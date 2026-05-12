GUANGZHOU, China (China Daily/ANN) -- At daybreak in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, the city seems to stir itself awake to a single call -- "water's boiling, tea is perfect."

In the teahouses, bamboo steamers rise and cups are rinsed in practiced rhythm. Here, nothing dispels the night's fatigue quite like yum cha, or morning tea -- "one pot of tea, two dim sum dishes."

For Patrick Parsons, Lord Oxmantown and heir apparent to the Earldom of Rosse in Ireland, this time-honored Lingnan ritual is not only a window to a different culture -- one in which he has immersed himself for more than two decades, and shared with his Chinese wife of 22 years -- but a deeply felt part of everyday life.

On Parsons' personal yum cha menu, har gow -- delicate shrimp dumplings -- takes pride of place.

"The wrapper is translucent, the texture is excellent. I love shrimp, and these are done beautifully," he said, adding that siu mai, or pork dumplings, is another favorite.

His tea habits, too, have undergone a quiet transformation. In Ireland, black tea is typically served with milk and sugar. But in Guangzhou's teahouses, Parsons has come to prefer tea in its pure form.

Whether Pu'er or his favored Jin Jun Mei, he drinks it unadulterated. "Even when I'm abroad now, I never add milk or sugar," he said. "I've learned to appreciate the tea itself -- its original flavor is much clearer this way."

This immersion in a culture of food and sociability has led him to draw parallels with home. In his view, the lively atmosphere of Guangzhou's teahouses echoes the social function of Irish pubs.

"It's a bit like being in a pub in Ireland," Parsons observed. "People come together for that warm, convivial atmosphere. It feels similar," he said.

Despite differences in timing -- morning tea versus evening drinks -- the purpose, he added, is strikingly similar: "to meet friends, to gather with family. It can feel a little chaotic, but that's part of its charm."

He is also intrigued by the finer details of the tradition, such as the custom of tapping fingers on the table to express thanks when tea is poured -- often linked to a story about the Emperor Qianlong traveling incognito among commoners.

"That kind of story gives the ritual a deeper meaning," he said.

For those safeguarding this culinary heritage, the teahouses' bustle rests on exacting craftsmanship.

Xu Jinhui, executive chef of the China Hotel, describes Cantonese morning tea as "a cultural ritual" blending dim sum, tea and human connection.

In his view, dim sum is the "face" of Cantonese culture, and har gow its ultimate benchmark. "The wrapper must be thin yet resilient, crystal-clear, with the classic 13 pleats," Xu explained. "One bite should be fresh, tender and smooth. That refinement is the essence of Cantonese dim sum."

He emphasized rhythm and balance: tea first to awaken the palate, then steamed items for purity of flavor, fried dishes for texture, and sweets to finish -- layering taste while avoiding heaviness.

Yet the passage of time has brought a sense of urgency.

"In more than 30 years in this trade, I've seen too many old techniques and flavors quietly disappear," Xu said.

"If we don't act now, they may be gone for good in a few decades."

That concern has led to projects aimed at reviving "lost dim sum", some requiring painstaking reconstruction. He cited the example of Jinling duck taro dumplings, where the ratio of taro paste, wheat starch and lard -- and even the precise oil temperature tested with small fragments -- determines the signature honeycomb texture.

Traditional methods, such as hand-pounding fillings, are preserved in defiance of industrial shortcuts, with the aim of "putting museum pieces back onto the plate."

This commitment to craftsmanship is now reinforced at the legal level. Regulations on the protection and inheritance of Guangzhou's morning tea culture, took effect on May 1, marking the country's first legislation dedicated specifically to yum cha.

They establish standards for on-site traditional preparation and require clear disclosure of production methods, including a strict 24-hour window for freshly made dim sum. Freshness, once reliant on a chef's discipline, is thus codified as a consumer right.

After navigating the crowds of the Canton Fair, Parsons returned to a teahouse table. Recalling his first visit years ago, he said the snacks and teahouses already left a strong impression -- simpler than today, but just as special.

As tradition and regulation evolve together, yum cha continues to adapt. Yet each morning, the ritual endures: diners rinse their cups, share a few baskets, and ease into the day -- one sip of tea, two bites of dim sum.